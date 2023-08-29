18 new dengue cases reported in City

LAHORE:Eighteen new dengue virus cases were reported in the City on Monday.According to the Health department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,561 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,561 places in the province during continuing surveillance. Sources said that on Monday, 18 patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore and the number of dengue patients in the metropolis has risen to 322 so far this year.