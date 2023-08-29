Conducive environment being provided to traders: governor

LAHORE:A delegation of All Pakistan Crockery Importers Association called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Monday at Governor’s House. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor of various problems faced by them.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that despite the difficult conditions, the business community is playing an active role in the country's economic development.

Governor said that all businesses are very important even if it is a small shop. He said that business not only leads to social-economic development, but also provides employment opportunities to millions of people. He said that the government is well aware of the problems of the business community and steps are being taken to provide them conducive environment.

On this occasion, the representatives of Crockery Association told the governor that Pakistan Customs has suddenly increased the customs value on crockery by 110%, due to which the smuggled goods are being sold at half price in the market. He said that due to this, the government is losing billions of rupees annually in tax collection. Governor assured the delegation that he would draw the attention of the federal government towards this matter. President Ansar Saeed Butt, Vice-President Malik Imran, Abid Khan, Sheikh Arsalan and Khawaja Wasif and others were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chairman Bahawalpur Heritage Organisation, Engineer GA Farooq along with Niaz Hussain Lakhvira called on Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House.

Governor appreciated the role of Bahawalpur Heritage Organisation in promoting the culture of Uch Sharif and said it is one of the oldest cultures of Pakistan and it needs to be promoted. He said that the government and NGOs can play a role in preserving, maintaining and promoting the culture of Uch Sharif under public-private partnership. He said that Uch Sharif has vast potential for religious tourism.

Apart from that, governor congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship and expressed his best wishes for the future.