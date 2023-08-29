Roll number slips uploaded

Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has uploaded roll number slips of MA/MSc Part-I, II, B.Com Part-I, II, LLB (3 & 5 years) annual examinations 2023 on PU’s web.

The roll number slips of regular students of Affiliated Colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses while PU Jhelum campus, Gujranwala campus, Law College, private and late college students can directly access / print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk. The exams will commence from 31st August, 2023.