Briefed on FJMU achievements

Country head of World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala has congratulated Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) for achieving four laurels in August 2023.

Dr Palitha Mahipala along his delegation attended a meeting at FJMU, which was chaired by FJMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal. The delegation consisted of Dr Khalil Ahmad, Dr Jamshed Ahmad, Dr Yahya Gulzar, Dr Amna, Dr Fawad and Ms Nazish Zahra, Consultant Nutritionist.

Pro-VC Professor Kamran Khalid, Principal Noreen Akmal, Registrar Prof Muhammad Nadeem, Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Deans Prof Naveed Akbar, Professor Aliya Zahid and faculty members attended the meeting. Prof Bilquis Shabbir gave a briefing on the achievements of the university in August 2023 with reference to educational and healthcare services. She said on August 9, Prof Kamran Khalid was honoured with the Best University Teacher Award 2022 by HEC, on August 14, Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Dean Nursing/ Chairperson of the Department of Medicine/ Director QEC, recommended for Presidential Pride of Performance Civil Award, on August 21, a Lifetime Achievement Award, the Laurels of Honor Award, was presented to former Dean of Basic Sciences and Dean Undergraduate, Prof Munazza Khalid and on 25 August, a fourth achievement, the Academic Excellence Award 2023, presented by the governor to Khalid Masood Gondal in recognition of his services in medical education, research and service delivery. The chief guest visited the hospital for the inauguration of a five-day training session for malnourished children at Stabilisation Centre in the Department of Pediatrics. VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, while addressing the audience, announced starting postgraduate programmes in preventive pediatrics very soon.

Dr Palitha Mahipala commended the unwavering dedication and pioneering efforts of both the VC and the entire university administration and faculty for their outstanding contributions.