WHO to support PFA in awareness initiatives

LAHORE:World Health Organisation (WHO) will provide all possible support to Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in medical screening, training and awareness initiatives. This was stated by WHO Representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, who along with his delegation, called on PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office here on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides covered a wide range of topics to promote healthy and safe food in Punjab. They emphasised the need to improve food laboratories and provide free training and medical screening to food handlers.

PFA DG gave a detailed briefing to WHO delegation regarding the initiatives of provincial food regulatory body. He said that a new and cost-effective testing system for food-borne diseases will be developed in Punjab. Additionally, PFA will also enhance the medical screening and training of food handlers and workers.

He further said that the ratio of trans-fatty acids will be reduced by using all available resources because it is a major cause of coronary heart disease. He said that PFA will also take strict measures to prevent the use of expired oil in the food industry. PFA is inviting international companies to produce biodiesel from used oil, he informed.

Moreover, an awareness campaign will be launched to highlight the benefits of mother's milk for the good health of newborn, PFA DG said. Dr Palitha expressed his concern about the increasing use of infant formula and its impact on the health of both mother and child.