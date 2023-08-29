Events being arranged to celebrate Defence Day

LAHORE:Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that Pakistan Defence Day will be celebrated on September 6 in a dignified manner.

A meeting was held to review the preparations for celebrating the Defence Day with traditional enthusiasm. Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Secretary Department of Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik presided over the meeting.

The commissioner said that in the battle of 1965, the brave people and forces of Pakistan defeated the enemies. He said that on the occasion of Defence Day, various events are being organised at the government and public level.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz said that a ceremony will be organised in Alhamra Arts Council on the occasion. The commissioner said that the Hilal Istiqlal ceremony will be held in the Town Hall in relation to the MCL Defence Day. He said that the ceremony will pay homage to the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the 1965 war.

Singers and superstars will perform national songs and anthems. The commissioner said that families of martyrs of Pakistan forces and police will be invited in the ceremony. Officers of District Administration, Arts Council, MCL, LDA and other departments participated in the meeting.