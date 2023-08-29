 
Tuesday August 29, 2023
11 die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
August 29, 2023

Around 11 people died, whereas 1,263 were injured in 1,190 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 657 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 606 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.