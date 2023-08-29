Two members of a dacoit gang arrested

Nishter Colony Police arrested two members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Ali Raza and Ghulam Mustafa.
They had attempted robbery two days back with a citizen identified as Nauman near Sunday Bazaar. Police also recovered five bikes and a pistol from their custody. They were involved in nine cases. They were also caught with the help of a CCTV camera. The suspect Ali Raza was involved in at least nine cases, police said.
