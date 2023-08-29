Five children injured in transformer blast

Around five children were injured after a transformer exploded with a huge blast in the Green Town area.
Reportedly, the victims were playing in the street in Hadayata Pind, Green Town Puly, when all of a sudden a transformed exploded with a big bang. The victims received serious injuries. They were shifted to Children’s Hospital.
DC Lahore took notice of the incident and issued instructions to the administration of the hospital to arrange best possible treatment for them. DC Rafia Haider said that the children had minor injuries, according to the initial report.
