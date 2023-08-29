Man, son shot dead over dog dispute

LAHORE:A man and his son were shot dead over a minor dispute in the Shad Bagh area. Reportedly, both parties had scuffled over tying a dog in the street. They had gathered at the place to sort out the dispute. They started exchanging harsh words with each other. The suspect Bahar Khan shot at the victims Arsalan, 23, and his father Ramzan, 55, leaving them dead. Police removed the bodies to morgue.