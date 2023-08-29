Man, son shot dead over dog dispute

LAHORE:A man and his son were shot dead over a minor dispute in the Shad Bagh area. Reportedly, both parties had scuffled over tying a dog in the street. They had gathered at the place to sort out the dispute. They started exchanging harsh words with each other. The suspect Bahar Khan shot at the victims Arsalan, 23, and his father Ramzan, 55, leaving them dead. Police removed the bodies to morgue.
LAHORE:Eighteen new dengue virus cases were reported in the City on Monday.According to the Health department sources,...
LAHORE:Noted Islamic scholars from Pakistan and across the world paid glowing tributes to Dr Israr Ahmad, founder of...
LAHORE:A delegation of All Pakistan Crockery Importers Association called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman...
LAHORE:An international conference on ‘Community of shared future for mankind’ was held at Punjab University here...
LAHORE:A meeting of APCA Unit Directorate General Sports and Sports Board Punjab Employees Welfare Union was held at...
LAHORE:The Women Development Centre of the University of Home Economics organised a seminar titled ‘Instilling...