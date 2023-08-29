CITY PULSE

Karwaan
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahzad Zar, Annal Haque, Hasan Baqer, Luluwa Lokhandwala, Kaneez Fatima, Kashish, Nida Fatima Syed, Rahat Tasneem, Sana Irfan, Sadia Shahid and Shabbir Mohammed. Titled ‘Karwaan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 1. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
