UN to strengthen collaboration on facilitating journalists in covering its activities

The United Nations (UN) Pakistan Office and the Karachi Press Club (KPC) have agreed to enhance collaboration in information-sharing, capacity-building and facilitating journalists reporting on social and development issues.

During a visit by UN officials to the KPC on Monday, Julien Harneis, the resident coordinator of the United Nations in Pakistan, and Karachi Press Club Secretary Shoaib Ahmed decided to work together for betterment of Pakistani journalists.

Harneis was accompanied by Catherine Weibel, country director of the UN Information Centre in Islamabad, and other senior staff members. Saeed Sarbazi, president, and Shoaib Ahmed, secretary of the press club, welcomed the UN delegation and provided them with an overview of the club’s history and activities.

Sarbazi emphasized that as the largest club in the country, the KPC upholds high values and standards while promoting freedom of the press. He also highlighted the club’s role in providing a secure space for political and social activists to freely express their views. “We have always stood against any restrictions on freedom of the media,” he added.

Shoaib Ahmed informed the delegation about the facilities and services the press club offers to its members and working journalists. He also highlighted the challenges faced by media professionals in covering events and happenings at the national and international levels, particularly in conflict zones. He urged the UN delegation to provide maximum support in this regard. In response to the offer to host joint activities, the UN delegation agreed to strengthen collaboration on facilitating journalists' coverage of UN activities. This includes providing accreditation for international events, sharing information on various UN agencies' work, and organizing joint workshops and seminars.

Harneis emphasized that the press is an important partner of the UN in improving development indicators in Pakistan. He expressed his pleasure in visiting the KPC and stated that press clubs and journalists can play a crucial role in raising questions that draw the attention of authorities to address chronic problems such as the lack of education and health facilities.

Catherine said that she would soon get in touch with the KPC to work out the details of collaboration. As a token of appreciation, the KPC president and secretary presented the shield and ajrak, a traditional gift, to the visiting guests.

Earlier, Julien Harneis and Katherine also addressed a press conference, highlighting the UN's work in Pakistan.