PIA employees obtain pre-arrest bail in rioting case

A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to as many as ten employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a rioting case.

People’s Unity president Hidayatullah Khan, along with several other known and unknown employees, was booked in an FIR lodged on the complaint of the national flag carrier’s management after they staged a protest at the airline’s head office against its proposed privatisation as well as in favour of their demand for an increase in their salaries.

Khan, Shahnawaz Khatian, Amjad Iqbal, Israr Hussain Mashwani, Aqeel Siddiqi, Shoaib Ali, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Safdar Anum, and Muhammad Ajmal Malik moved an application before the Additional Sessions Judge-III (Malir), seeking bail before arrest.

After a preliminary hearing, the judge granted them interim pre-arrest bail against a surety of Rs10,000 each and issued a notice to the investigation officer to appear on the next date along with a police file without fail.

The hearing was adjourned until September 18 when the matter will come up for confirmation or otherwise of the bail. The FIR has been lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intent­ional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Airport police station on the complaint of a PIA deputy general manager, security services, Arshad Butt.

The complainant stated that around 100-150 serving and retired employees of the airline as well as “outsider miscreants” had been protesting against PIA privatisation as well as in favour of their demand for an increase in their salaries outside the PIA head office for the past two weeks.

He said that on August 25, a mob led by Hidayatullah Khan along with Aqeel Siddiqi, Safdar Anjum, Rafiq, Mohammed Iqbal, Israr Mashwani, Shahnawaz Khatian, Ajmal Malik, Amjad, and Shoaib and 200 to 250 other employees stormed the head office, adding that they broke doors, beat up security guards, used abusive language and threatened the officials and senior management present in the office.

Butt alleged that they also locked the offices of various departments’ heads, general managers and other officials of the head office, extending threats of dire consequences if they didn’t stop working. Resultantly, he said, the operational and administrative work came to a halt, risking the safety of aircraft and putting lives of hundreds of passengers in danger.