Only PPP can meet public expectations: Sharjeel

Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with constituents at the Rawal House Rahuki, Tando Jam, on Monday.

During the meeting, the constituents thanked Memon for initiating and completing various development projects. On this occasion, residents informed former provincial minister about the challenges they were facing. Memon assured the people that their issues would be resolved as soon as possible.

He stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party would achieve success in the next general elections as well, as it was the only party capable of meeting the people’s expectations.