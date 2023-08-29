Only PPP can meet public expectations: Sharjeel

Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with constituents at the Rawal House Rahuki, Tando Jam, on Monday.
During the meeting, the constituents thanked Memon for initiating and completing various development projects. On this occasion, residents informed former provincial minister about the challenges they were facing. Memon assured the people that their issues would be resolved as soon as possible.
He stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party would achieve success in the next general elections as well, as it was the only party capable of meeting the people’s expectations.
KarwaanThe Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahzad Zar, Annal Haque, Hasan Baqer,...
The United Nations Pakistan Office and the Karachi Press Club have agreed to enhance collaboration in...
Students associated with the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba on Monday condemned the vice chancellor of the Dawood University...
Police on Monday arrested a close relative of slain Lyari kingpin Rehman Dakait from Lyari. The suspect has been...
A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to as many as ten employees of Pakistan International Airlines in...
The Arts Council of Pakistan on Monday announced a first-of-its-kind mega theatre festival in the country that will...