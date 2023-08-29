Over 80 PTI activists held over pro-Imran rally released

Over 80 activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) detained for participating in Sunday’s rally organised to express solidarity with their incarcerated party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan were released by different courts of the city on Monday.

Police arrested the PTI workers for taking out a bike rally in violation of Section 144 (ban on the gathering of four or more people) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in different parts of the metropolis on Sunday.

The detained suspects were produced before different judicial magistrates. As many as 80 workers were discharged from cases under Section 63 of the CrPC, according to Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Karachi president Zahoor Mehsud. Seven others arrested by the Soldier police were released on bail by a judicial magistrate against a surety of Rs5,000 each, he said.

He stated that the PTI workers were arrested over the holding a peaceful protest, which was their constitutional right. He argued that Section 144 was imposed for a period of three months, which had already lapsed, adding that even if the Section 144 ban was in place, the police were not empowered to lodge an FIR on its own without a complaint filed by a competent authority.

Cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the Brigade, Soldier Bazaar, Ferozabad, Tipu Sultan, Khokhrapar, Bahadurabad, Malir City and Shah Latif police stations.