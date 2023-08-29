CTD arrests four ‘SRA men’ in Karachi, Jamshoro

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Monday claimed arresting four members of an outlawed nationalist organisation in raids conducted in Karachi and Jamshoro.

According to the CTD spokesperson, a team conducted an operation in Sher Goth in Karachi’s Sachal area, leading to the apprehension of two men associated with the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA). The suspects, identified as Allah Rakhio Mangi and Yasir Hassan Lashari, are alleged to be involved in subversive activities.

Various weapons, including hand grenades and firearms, were seized from their possession. The spokesperson said that during the operation, the CTD also seized two funding boxes linked to the militants, highlighting their financial activities.

The two had allegedly received five targets from the head of the SRA and completed the reconnaissance of the targets before their arrests. The militants are also suspected to be involved in attacks on Punjab settlers in the Shahdadkot area, said the CTD spokesperson.

In Hyderabad, the CTD conducted an operation in Jamshoro’s Sikandarabad Colony and arrested two alleged terrorists.

According to the spokesperson for the CTD, two SRA terrorists, identified as Mohammad Amin Solangi and Ayaz Khan, had been arrested, and explosives, ball bearings, detonators, batteries, and one 9mm pistol, one 30 bore pistol and bullets had been seized from their possession.

According to the initial interrogation, Solangi was a terrorist of the banned organization, and Ayaz Khan used to facilitate and provide arms to him. The two were about to attack a vehicle of law enforcers in Jamshoro on orders from SRA commander Zulfikar Khaskheli. However, the plan was thwarted by timely action.

The CTD spokesperson said separate cases were being filed against the suspects under the Explosive Act and the Sindh Arms Act.

Four held for extorting money

Paramilitary Rangers, in a joint operation with the police on Monday, arrested four suspects allegedly involved in extortion activities in Karachi.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the Rangers and police conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Murtaza Chowrangi area and apprehended four suspects involved in extortion. The suspects have been identified as Bilal alias Sardar, Khan alias Haidar Bugti, Abid Ali, and Jameel Ahmed.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to using intimidation and threats to extort money from factory owners in various areas, including Chamra Chowrangi, Godown Chowrangi, Bilal Colony, and their surroundings. The suspects also admitted to forcibly recruiting individuals for their groups in factories. They were handed over to the police for further legal action. Raids are underway to arrest accomplices of the suspects.