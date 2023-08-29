LG minister seeks survey report on illegal constructions in province in 48 hours

Caretaker Sindh Local Government Minister Muhammad Mubin Jumani has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other civic agencies to immediately conduct a survey and submit to him a report on illegal constructions in the province in the next 48 hours.

He issued the direction while meeting a delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) on Monday.

Jumani informed the ABAD delegation that once he had received the survey report, a third-party engineers-led survey of the illegal buildings having human inhabitants would be conducted so that steps could be taken in a later stage to regularise them in accordance with the law.

He assured the delegation that the recent ban imposed by him on approving new building plans would last for a few days. He explained that he took the decision with the sole intention of adopting a policy that would ensure that all activities of the construction sector took place in a lawful and regulated manner.

The interim local government minister said the new policy would ensure that there was no recurrence of the issue of illegal constructions in Karachi where haphazard constructions had turned the city into a Jungle of buildings.

He said the incumbent caretaker administration would adopt a mechanism, which would not just promote the construction sector but also generate extra revenue for the public exchequer.

Jumani assured the builders’ delegation that the current ban on approving new construction plans would be lifted as soon as consultations with the stakeholders were complete for adopting a new policy for the real estate sector.

He remarked that his interaction with the ABAD representatives was a step forward towards achieving the ultimate goal of adopting a policy in the shortest possible time for tackling the menacing issue of illegal constructions in the city.

He told the delegation that the provincial caretaker government would continue implementing its agenda that solely stood for extending maximum relief to the people.