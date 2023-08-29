Afghanistan squad reaches Lahore

LAHORE: Afghanistan men's cricket team landed in Lahore on Monday to participate in the Asia Cup, which is set to commence on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The team's arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport was accompanied by stringent security measures, ensuring a smooth and secure transition to their hotel accommodations. Under the guidance of Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar Feroze, the team was led safely through the city, with their cavalcade making its way to a local hospital via Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, formerly known as Mall Road.