BCCI President, VP to visit Pakistan during Asia Cup: Zaka

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, has announced that BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla are set to visit Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup.
The tournament is scheduled to commence from Wednesday (tomorrow). Speaking at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during a media interaction, Zaka said: "BCCI President and Vice President are coming to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of Asia Cup."
Expressing his confidence in the Pakistan cricket team, Zaka expressed hope that the national team's recent impressive performance would continue not only in the Asia Cup but also in the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup too.
