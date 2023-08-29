Deadly Greek wildfire still ‘out of control’

ATHENS: A monster forest fire that has raged for nine days in the Dadia National Park in northeast Greece, a major European sanctuary for birds of prey, is still spreading, firefighters said on Monday.

“The fire is still out of control,” a spokesman for the fire service told AFP, adding that “nearly 500 firefighters backed by 100 vehicles, seven planes and three helicopters are fighting the flames.”

The fire is burning across a nearly 10-km front, according to firefighters. The blaze, which erupted on August 19, is devastating the Evros region near the port city of Alexandroupoli and the border with Turkey, forcing the evacuations of some villages.

Twenty people, 18 of them migrants, have perished in the flames, with the region a regular entry point from neighbouring Turkey. Two of the dead were children.

On Sunday, the EU´s Copernicus climate observatory said on social media that “the burnt area has reached 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) with 120 active hot spots”.