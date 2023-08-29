Saudi critic sentenced to death for social media posts

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has sentenced to death a government critic who denounced alleged corruption and human rights abuses on social media, his brother and others familiar with the case told AFP on Monday.

The judgement was handed down against Mohammed al-Ghamdi in July by the Specialised Criminal Court, which was established in 2008 to try terrorism cases.

The charges include conspiracy against the Saudi leadership, undermining state institutions and supporting terrorist ideology, sources briefed on the details said. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Human rights activists said the case highlights an intense crackdown on criticism published on social media, even via accounts that have few followers.