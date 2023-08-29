Sustainable farming

In a world marked by expanding populations, shifting dietary patterns, and environmental challenges, the synergy between agriculture and food sustainability has become paramount. The intricate relationship between these two factors influences not only the availability and quality of the food we consume but also the health of our planet.
Conventional farming practices have often strained the planet’s resources. Sustainable agriculture aims to optimize the use of land, water, and energy. By championing sustainable agricultural practices, embracing nutritious diets, and fostering collaboration at all levels, we can work towards a future where both people and the planet thrive.
Wahib Khan
Karachi
Political instability has profoundly impacted Pakistan’s economic growth over the years. Frequent changes in...
This letter refers to the article ‘Circular debt and citizens’ woes’ by Dr Ikramul Haq and Abdul Rauf Shakoori....
Our people have been forced to carry the heavy burden of the follies of our leaders. It is time to put down this...
There is a dire need to provide relief to the beleaguered citizens of our country by dealing with the inflated...
The impact of inflation is far-reaching. It affects everything from our daily expenses to our long-term financial...
The successful cable car rescue operation in Battagram is a credit to the entire nation. SSG commandos, local...