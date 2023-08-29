 
Tuesday August 29, 2023
Vampire bills

August 29, 2023

There is a dire need to provide relief to the beleaguered citizens of our country by dealing with the inflated electricity bills that have led to protests across the country. Solving this problem will be crucial to avoiding larger protests and instability.

The incumbent caretaker government should formulate a long-term solution and stop further increases in the electricity bills.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi