Water scarce

The scarcity of water in Karachi has reached a distressing level, impacting the lives of millions of people. The shortage has adverse effects on the local economy, public health, and the overall quality of life for the residents of the city. The situation has been exacerbated by various factors including inconsistent water supply, inadequate infrastructure, inefficient distribution systems, and unchecked illegal water connections.
The residents of Karachi deserve a better quality of life and access to basic necessities like clean water. I urge the government to consider the long-term implications of the water crisis and work collaboratively to find effective solutions to this problem.
Kinza Khan
Karachi
