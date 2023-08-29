KCCI seeks cut in power tariff

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Mohammed Tariq Yousuf has appealed the caretaker prime minister to decide about the reduction in electricity bills by Tuesday.

In a statement, he said that although the PM convened an urgent meeting on Sunday wherein the concerned authorities were directed to devise concrete measures within 48 hours to alleviate the extraordinary burden of inflated electricity bills, the KCCI was under tremendous pressure of its members, particularly the SMEs and small traders.

“We, therefore, appeal the caretaker government to immediately decide about the desperately needed reduction in electricity bills by tomorrow as the poor masses and the members of business community are highly frustrated and it is becoming very difficult for us to control the agitation,” he said.

“The entire business community of Karachi and also the rest of Pakistan will be very grateful, if the caretaker PM announces relief without any further delay by tomorrow so that the people could calm down and get back to their work.”