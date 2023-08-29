Gold sheds Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,500/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs233,000/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,286 to stand at Rs199,760.

Gold rates increased by $1 to close at $1,915/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,443.41, the association said.