IHC allows sisters’ meeting with Imran again

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday heard the petition filed by the sisters of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for their meeting with their brother who is currently in District Jail Attock in the Toshakhana reference.

Both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared before the court along with their lawyers Advocate Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha and Barrister Umair Niaz.

Counsel for Imran's sisters, on the occasion, told the IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq that contrary to his order dated August 18, 2023 that the PTI chairman should be allowed to meet with his sisters no such meeting had been arranged so far.The CJ in reply said that now he again ordered that both sisters should be allowed to meet their brother in the jail.

Aleema and Uzma Khan moved the IHC to meet their brother. Aleema and Uzma had made the federation respondent in the petition. They pleaded to the court to issue directives to the federation to allow them to meet their brother.

"We went to meet our brother in Attock jail on Thursday but the superintendent did not allow us to meet him," the petitioners stated praying to the court to issue directives to the superintendent in this connection.