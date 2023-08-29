PPP team holds meeting with ECP today

ISLAMABAD: The delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will meet the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Tuesday) and will put its demand to conduct the general election according to the Constitution within 90-day constitutional timeframe.

The PPP delegation will include Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Vice President PPP Parliamentarians Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator and former chief minister Sindh Taj Haider, Syed Naveed Qamar, Murad Ali Shah, Senator Farooq Naik, and Information Secretary PPP Faisal Karim Kundi.

The meeting was part of the ECP’s ongoing consultation with the political parties for the elections and in this regard the ECP had already hold meetings with all the major political parties, PMLN, PTI, JUIF and other parties.

Last Friday, while addressing the press conference in Karachi after the meeting of the CEC, PPP Parliamentarians Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman had stated that a delegation of the party will go to the ECP on August 29 and place the party’s position before the ECP.

She hinted that the future course of action will be made in the light of the reply received from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and will formulate the party policy.

In that presser in Karachi on Friday, Senator Sherry Rehman had stated that the PPP has serious reservations about the digital census, adding that elections cannot be delayed on the basis of delimitation of constituencies as numbers of seats remain unchanged in provinces according to the census. While PPP’s Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari had stated that the constitution of Pakistan clearly mentioned that the elections be held within 90 days with the dissolution of assemblies and it means elections within

90 days.