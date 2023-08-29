SCBA convention on ‘likely polls delay’ on Sept 7

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has convened an All Pakistan Lawyers Convention on September 7 to address the issue of likely delay in general elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), chaired by its President Abid S. Zuberi.

The meeting expressed deep concern over likely delay in general elections beyond the stipulated timeframe of 90 days, as provided in the Constitution. It also expressed serious reservations about the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and grave violations of human rights.

The house was of the unanimous opinion that holding of general elections within constitutionally given time period is a crucial aspect of upholding the democratic process that will allow the nation to exercise its constitutional right and duty. “Any deviation from this fundamental principle can indeed have serious consequences”, says a statement issued by the SCBA. The meeting viewed that the SCBA, being the vanguard of fundamental principles, was committed to raising its voice to ensure that the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution, and the protection of human rights were upheld.

On the other hand, it is equally important to take into consideration, the adverse consequences that may arise due to the extended delay in holding of general elections, the statement added. The venue of the convention will be announced shortly.

The meeting called upon the legal fraternity to ensure their presence in the convention and join the SCBA in an effort to protect and preserve the principles that nation holds dear.

Meanwhile, the SCBA unanimously and vehemently condemned inflated electricity bills that placed an unjust burden on consumers nationwide. The meeting held that introduction of exorbitant electricity unit rates and the imposition of undue taxes were exacerbating the distress already inflicted by the prevailing high inflation, pushing citizens into dire straits.

The meeting held that presently almost all segments of the country were grappling with the undue financial pressures, which not only compounded their struggles but also threatened their economic stability and well-being.

The meeting called upon the caretaker government to address the crisis and take immediate steps to alleviate the suffering of the populace including withdrawal of exorbitant electricity bills and complete withdrawal of all unnecessary taxes imposed on electricity, which only exacerbate the financial distress faced by citizens.