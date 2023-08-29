Omar Ayub warns of more hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan Monday warned the countrymen that electricity prices would increase further by Rs5.63 per unit in September.

He said all these miseries had been inflicted on poor masses by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) led PDM fascist government, which pushed up the power tariff from Rs16 per unit to Rs49 per unit.

He alleged that former premier Shehbaz Sharif plunged the country into a quagmire of problems, but he was now enjoying luxury life in London flats.

He said the biggest defaulters of power distribution companies were the government departments themselves, which owe billions of rupees to the distribution companies.

He demanded that the defaulting government departments’ electricity should be cut instantly. “The electricity amount is budgeted every year, so why are not they paying their bills,” he asked. The PTI secretary general stated that if a poor person’s meter was taken away, then the same should be applied to all government departments.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan warned on Monday that the seething rage among inflation-ridden and poverty-stricken masses could sweep away the rulers from their citadels of power.

He said that the monsters of hunger and starvation were chasing everyone in the country. He said citizens were being systematically deprived of their right to life because rulers were pursuing anti-people policies.