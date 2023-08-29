PPP stands with Constitution on polls within 90 days

PPP workers carry flags and banners during a prty rally. - AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday reiterated its demand for holding the general elections in the country while urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for fulfilling its constitutional obligation for holding the elections within 90-days and said that the PPP stands only with the Constitution and not with correspondence between the ECP and the president.

“The Constitution of Pakistan clearly stated that the elections be held within 90 days with the dissolution of assemblies and it means elections within 90 days,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari in a statement on Monday.

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that the leadership and workers of the PPP have made an unprecedented struggle for the restoration of the Constitution. He said the delimitations of the constituencies did not hinder elections within 90 days. Bokhari said that country’s reputation will be damaged by deviating from the Constitution.

The PPP secretary general said if the Local Bodies elections can be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so why can’t general elections be held in the country. Bokhari stressed that the ECP should announce the date of holding the general elections in the country within 90 days.

He said if anyone is thinking of getting benefit from the delay in the elections, then he will not get any benefit as people are anxious and disappointed with the current inflation situation. “It is the duty of the political parties is to give relief to the people,” he said, adding that the PPP has given the relief to the people by providing jobs and housing.

He said that and people are suffering from inflation and to control inflation, all stakeholders should make an agreed action plan. “Businesses and commercial centers should open early and close early in the evening,” he said. He said the solution to the electricity crisis is in the solar system and the government should provide financial support to the citizens for solar system.

Bukhari has said that the cause of the ruined economy is the PTI government’s violation of IMF agreements and conditions.

He said due to the excellent performance of the Sindh government, local government candidates have been successful through public trust from across Sindh. “Citizens across the country are benefiting from the best health facilities in Sindh,” he said.

The PPP secretary general said that the attack on the institutions is a reprehensible behavior and the campaign against the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court falls under the category of contempt of court.