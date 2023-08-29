Caretaker PM to visit Kenya next month

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar giving his remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Harvard University Students on August 26 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will go on his first official visit to Kenya in the first week of September.

He has been invited by the Kenyan president to this visit. Anwaarul Haq Kakar took oath as the prime minister on August 15 and this will be his first foreign visit as the prime minister.

He will be accompanied by caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, caretaker cabinet members, advisers and special assistants. This visit is linked to the policy that the previous government had formulated to promote bilateral relations with African countries.

According to the sources, Pakistan-Kenya relations, trade and investment opportunities and cooperation will be reviewed as agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed during PM’s visit to Nairobi.