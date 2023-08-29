Foreign investment to boost economy: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chaired the 4th apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on August 28, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, while chairing a meeting of the apex committee here on Monday, expressed the hope that economic conditions of the country would improve with investment from the Islamic and friendly countries.

He ordered for accelerating realisation of identified projects by capitalising the enabling environment, already achieved through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

To continue the positive impetus under the SIFC initiative, its 4th apex committee meeting was held here, which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, federal cabinet members, chief ministers, provincial ministers and government officials.

According to a statement, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the cabinet was given a wholesome review of the SIFC initiative encompassing progress in key areas and benchmarks, achieved thus far in a short span of time.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s all-out support to the caretaker government for continuity of policies in a bid to revive country’s economy and steer Pakistan towards progress and prosperity. The prime minister appreciated the efficient functioning of the SIFC through a collaborative “Whole of Government Approach” for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy.

The apex committee appreciated SIFC’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with brotherly and friendly countries including productive visits of high-level delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS). The committee expressed confidence in the SIFC initiatives and displayed its resolve and support in maintaining the positive trajectory towards revival of the country’s economy.

The apex committee also endorsed the projects, approved by the previous government, for attracting investment in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, IT and energy.