Imran being served desi chicken, mutton in jail, SC told

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan while departing from the court. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was Monday informed that all facilities were being provided to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Attock Jail as per his profile and legal status.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court order passed the other day seeking a report on the living conditions of the former premier, the attorney general’s office submitted a report to the apex court in a sealed envelope on behalf of superintendent jail.

It was submitted that the jail administration was also providing proper safety and security to the high-profile convicted prisoner.

“The most safe and secure confinement of this jail is Block No.02 which was vacated and a section consisting of four cells was declared as the high observation block for confinement of the said convicted prisoner,” the report says, adding that the adjacent/neighboring confinement block/barracks had also been got vacated.

The report said the convict had been provided with better class jail facilities vide Government of the Punjab, Home Department. Lahore order No SO(PRP)2-4/2023(7) dared 11.08.2023.

Highlighting the facilities, the jail administration submitted that the convicted prisoner had been confined in a cell measuring 09x11.

The court was informed that the said cell had been white washed, while the whole flouring had been cemented and one ceiling fan installed.

The report stated that the washroom had been extended to 7x4 feet and its wall raised up to five feet adding that a fiber door of 2- 12x5 feet had also been installed.

The apex court was informed that a new commode, Muslim shower, tissue stand, and stainless steel tap had been installed while outside the cell a wash basin with a large size looking glass had been installed for ablution and face wash.

It further said the walls of the washroom had also been plastered and distempered while the petitioner’s cell was being opened from lockout to lockup (morning to evening) and he strolled in the strolling shed measuring 13x44” (ft).

The convicted prisoner has been provided with a cot mattress, four pillows, a table, a chair, a prayer mat and an air cooler. Likewise, the report stated that reading material, including four copies of the Holy Quran with English translation and 25 numbers of books of Islamic history had also been provided to the convicted prisoner besides newspapers. A TVLED 21” has also been provided to the former premier.

In order to ensure cleanliness/hygiene, an official sanitary worker had been detailed for two hours daily and the confinement area is properly cleaned and its hygiene is ensured. The report also mentioned the facility to the prisoner to meet his family stating that as per law, the prisoner’s family could meet for two to three hours on Tuesday, while the lawyers could meet for two to three hours on Wednesday.

The court was informed that from August 7 to 23, Khan’s lawyers and wife had met him thrice each adding that the PTI chief was examined by a team of five doctors. The report also mentioned Khan’s diet menu that includes bread, omelet, curd and tea for breakfast and fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and rice for lunch and dinner.

The report further stated that he was also being served with desi chicken twice a week as per his wish, while mutton, cooked in ghee, was also being provided to the former prime minister. At least 53 jail personnel from Punjab have been temporarily deployed to ensure the deposed premier’s safe custody at the jail.

It was further submitted that the outer and inner security of the jail had been strengthened while four jail officials under the supervision of an assistant superintendent in each shift (total three eight-hour shifts) had been deployed at the confinement cell.

Three cameras have been installed in the strolling shed to monitor the movement of the deployed staff and of the PTI chief while strolling in the shed. It was submitted that the cameras installed in the strolling shed were 12 to 14 feet away from the cell which did not pervade the personal privacy of the high-profile prisoner No camera has been installed inside the cell except the two installed outside the High Observation Block. The report further stated that the deputed staff had also been provided with wireless sets for timely and effective communication.