Monday August 28, 2023
Top Story

Bail hearing in May 9 cases put off

The cause list will be issued again to hear the cases of Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah and others

By Our Correspondent
August 28, 2023
A general picture of Lahore High Courts building. — AFP/File
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has postponed the ongoing cause list for the bail hearing of cases of the May 9 incident accused. There will be no hearing on the bails of accused of attacks on the Jinnah House and Askari Tower, and the arson attack, which was scheduled for Monday (today). The cause list will be issued again to hear the cases of Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah and others.