Bail hearing in May 9 cases put off

A general picture of Lahore High Court's building. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has postponed the ongoing cause list for the bail hearing of cases of the May 9 incident accused. There will be no hearing on the bails of accused of attacks on the Jinnah House and Askari Tower, and the arson attack, which was scheduled for Monday (today). The cause list will be issued again to hear the cases of Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah and others.