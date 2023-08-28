Man held for torturing father over property

PAKPATTAN: Police have arrested a man, who tortured his elderly father over a property dispute. Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which a man along with friends was seen torturing his father for not transferring property to his name. Police registered an FIR on the complaint of Ghulam Rasool and the DPO assured him that the suspects would be arrested. The police have arrested his son and son-in-law.
