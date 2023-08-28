Two held for sacrilege in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Police have arrested two people for allegedly committing sacrilege from two villages, reports Geo News on Sunday. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Kamran, the two persons were arrested from Chak 36 and Chak 37 South. He said that the accused were arrested by employing modern as well as traditional methods of investigation.

He said the accused are being investigated on all aspects and strict action will be taken against all those responsible.