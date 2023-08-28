Two held for sacrilege in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Police have arrested two people for allegedly committing sacrilege from two villages, reports Geo News on Sunday. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Kamran, the two persons were arrested from Chak 36 and Chak 37 South. He said that the accused were arrested by employing modern as well as traditional methods of investigation.
He said the accused are being investigated on all aspects and strict action will be taken against all those responsible.
PAKPATTAN: Police have arrested a man, who tortured his elderly father over a property dispute. Earlier, a video went...
SIALKOT: Former defence minister Khawaja Asif voiced his opinion regarding the ever-increasing tariff of...
LONDON: Pakistani police are tracking the mobile phone of Sara Sharif’s father who is on a run after his 10-year-old...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers has raised a concern over the discrimination, being...
SUKKUR: The police arrested again the 4 suspects in the murder case of the innocent girl Fatima Furriro died due to...
After decades of ignorance, agriculture is in the limelight. Pakistan has realised that agriculture has the potential...