Limit of relief for power consumers should be increased from 200 units to 300 units: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Former defence minister Khawaja Asif voiced his opinion regarding the ever-increasing tariff of electricity.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader took to social networking site X and said that the limit of relief for consumers should be increased from 200 units to 300 units and for this, the IMF should be approached.

He highlighted that the cost of more than Rs200 billion electricity from Azad Kashmir, ex-Fata and Balochistan was not recovered and more than Rs650 billion electricity was stolen in the whole country.

He highlighted that 70 to 80 percent of electricity was stolen in big cities and markets.

As a result, he said the common man faced the burden and the concession of free electricity in all government institutions should end.

Khawaja Asif stressed that the federal government was paying more than Rs900 billion to power sector to cover subsidy, theft, underpayment and line losses mentioning that it could be used to provide cheap electricity to common consumers.