Karachi industries facing discrimination in award of power subsidy: PALSP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has raised a concern over the discrimination, being faced by the Karachi-based industries in implementation of the government's incremental units consumption subsidy.

According to a statement, issued by the PALSP on Sunday, the subsidy, designed to provide relief to industries during post-COVID economic challenges, had exposed a disheartening disparity in its allocation, casting shadows on the commitment of state authorities towards equitable support.

The incremental units consumption subsidy, which offers a fixed rate of Rs12.96 per unit for energy consumption exceeding the reference period, has been a lifeline for industries across Pakistan.

However, the situation takes a grim turn when viewed through the lens of Karachi industries. Since July 2021, these industrial units have been ensnared in a web of bureaucratic hurdles and neglectful response from the relevant authorities, depriving them of their rightful share in the subsidy package. In a landscape riddled with economic uncertainty and soaring energy costs, industries across the nation are battling to stay afloat.

For Karachi industries, the denial of a subsidy package that was approved and budgeted adds a further layer of adversity to their struggle. The incremental units subsidy for K-Electric industrial consumers, amounting to Rs22 billion in 2021-22, Rs13 billion in 2022-23, and Rs7 billion in 2023-24, remains largely inaccessible, despite being part of the approved annual government budgets.

Assurances from prominent figures, including the ex-chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and the current secretary of Power, have not translated into tangible relief for Karachi industries.

This oversight has left these businesses grappling with uncertainty and financial strain, questioning the state's commitment to supporting industries in times of need. Exhausting all available avenues, the PALSP, along with other affected industries, has taken legal action. Appeals have been submitted to Nepra, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the Competition Commission of Pakistan, the Nepra Appellate Tribunal, and the Sindh High Court. Unfortunately, these efforts have encountered a frustrating lack of response and meaningful action. The glaring disparity in the implementation of the incremental units consumption subsidy underscores a concerning narrative.