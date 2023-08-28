Four suspects arrested again in Fatima murder case

SUKKUR: The police arrested again the 4 suspects in the murder case of the innocent girl Fatima Furriro died due to violence in the Haveli of Ranipur. The police re-arrested 4 suspects including 2 doctors and SHO who were freed after a few hours. However, despite the passage of 10 days, Hina Shah, the wife of the main accused Asad Shah, has not been arrested yet.

Then SHO Ranipur Amir Chang, Dr Fateh Memon, Dr Ali Hasan Wasan and dispenser Imtiaz Mirasi have been arrested again in the high-profile case of Fatima Furriro.