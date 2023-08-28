Safe City projects for Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala approved

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker cabinet has approved Rs13.4 billion for Safe City projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Reliable sources told “Jang” that the monthly salary of 1,891 volunteers of the Civil Defence Department was sanctioned to be increased to 32,000 from Rs25,000.

The cabinet also endorsed the regularisation of the dealer vehicle registration system of the Excise and Taxation Department, payment of 5pc rebate on property tax and motor vehicle tax through e-pay, supplementary grant for the “Ab Gaoon Chamkein Ge” (Village will shine) programme, allotment of LHC series of registration to official vehicles of judges of Lahore High Court. A supplementary grant of Rs545 million for the upgrade of Baba Bulleh Shah Darbar Complex was also okayed.