Talhar — Margalla Hills: Two killed, three injured in clash with land mafia

Islamabad: The organised land grabbing mafia, Sunday, riddled a five-member family with bullets and knife-rampage on land dispute, killing two young brothers, while two others with their mother injured and shifted to PIMS hospital in critically injured condition.

Heavy contingents of police reached the scene but the attackers managed to escape from the scene before arrival of the police force.

The locals, as eyewitness, told the police that four young brothers Umair, Imran, Awais and Anas along with their mother Nazia were living in Talhar located on Margalla Hills falling in the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station. Post-mortems have been conducted by a team of doctors, the Medico Legal Report (MLR) indicated that the two sons of Nazia Bibi Umair and Imran received multiple bullets in different parts of their bodies including chest and heads, while her two other sons Awais and Anas and she herself were injured with daggers and gunshots. But the police have yet not lodged first information report (FIR) or avoiding to share information with the media for unknown reasons till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, bike riding gangsters targeted two police check posts in Islamabad after mid Saturday night but the cops deployed at the check post escaped narrowly, police said. The bike riding gangsters opened firing at police check posts at Kashmir Highway at Aabpara and 7th Avenue, while at the same time, the gunmen targeted a police picket at IJ Principal Road in Satellite Town located in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi.

The police have registered case and initiated tracing the criminals after obtaining evidences from CCTV cameras of Safe City.