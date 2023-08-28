Pakistan – rising from a shambles

The political arena of Pakistan saw many vicissitudes as the coalition government completes its brief tenure. Apart from political chaos on the façade of Pakistani politics, Pakistan faced numerous others challenges during this tenure.

It was a journey from destruction to construction, as the Prime Minister would like to call it. From economic stability to helping flood victims, relief to inflation-hit people and revival of freedom of speech and national integration a lot was on the plate already. However, the challenges have not ended. Economic stabilisation is the top challenge with $350bn economy on a narrow recovery path after a bailout from the International Monetary Fund that precluded the debt default. Economic reforms have already fuelled historic inflation and interest rates. Without a doubt, 2023 was the toughest year in the economy of Pakistan, since its inception where the country experienced a near default scenario.

The coalition government tried to steer the ships from tumultuous waters to the safe shores, but the question arises are these the safe shores for real? It gives a bleak picture if we consider the numbers published on the government’s official finance website.

Large Scale Manufacturing remained on a negative trajectory with the observed decline of 9.87 percent during Jul-May Fy2023 due to supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and resultant hikes in input prices and continued contractionary policy stance at the domestic level to correct the macroeconomic imbalances. On a YoY basis, LSM nosedived by 14.37 percent in May 2023, and on MoM basis, it grew by 5.88 percent. During the period, four sectors witnessed positive growth, which include wearing apparel, leather products, furniture and others (football). During Jul-May FY2023, the fiscal deficit recorded at 5.5 percent (Rs4,652.2 billion) against 5.2 percent (Rs3,468.5 billion) in the comparable period of last year. Net federal revenues grew by 24.4 percent to Rs4,166.6 billion in Jul-May FY2023 against Rs3,349.5 billion last year.

The major contribution in revenues came from a 31 percent increase in non-tax collection in account of higher collection from petroleum levy during the period under review. Net provisional Tax collection, on the other hand, grew by 16.6 percent to stand at Rs7,169.1 billion during Jul-Jun FY2023 against Rs6,148.5 billion last year.

Considering the above numbers, this was not just a difficult period economically at the industrial level, but it also the toughest of times for the common layman of Pakistan as it witnessed historic rise in inflation. CPI inflation was recorded at 29.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2023 as compared to 21.3 percent in June 2022, whereas it increased to 38 percent in the previous month and average CPI inflation for July-June FY2023 stood at 29.2 percent compared to 12.2 percent during the same period of last year. For FY2024, the government is taking measures for domestic resource mobilisation.

The government presented strategies for every sector of the economy in an effort to boost economic growth and move towards a sustainable growth escalation. Effective policy measures have been introduced to increase the tax collection too. SBP’s withdrawal of restrictions on imports will create demand for imports. All these measures will be supportive in improving the revenues.

On the expenditure side, various austerity measures are in place that will help reduce non-productive expenditures. But, the question arises nothing substantial has been done to promote exports which are the biggest sources of foreign reserves. Giant export sectors like textiles contributing 60pc to foreign reserves is left pretty much neglected and starved in the finance bill. After the settlements with IMF previously available subsidies were withdrawn and currently energy, which is the basic raw material for the any export led sector, is deprived of market competitive rates leaving us behind in global market and paving ways for regional competitors like India and Bangladesh.

The inflation has caused the wages to increase and the recent hike in petroleum prices have only worsened the situation. Non-implementation of policies and abrupt policy reversal is another dilemma that our industry has to deal every day.

Though, there were some positive indicators acting as silver lining to these dark clouds like much of the development done in social sector. BISP has released 4th quarterly tranche of FY2023 of Rs81 billion under Benazir Kafaalat Programme is being considered as a typical pre-election move, but a blessing in disguise for the inflation-stricken class nowadays. Rs16 billion is also released under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend’s installment. Since inception of interest free loan component, a total of 2,402,497 interest free loans amounting to Rs89.51 billion have been disbursed to the borrowers.

Timely measures taken by the government to boost the agriculture sector (Kissan Package) would result in better crop outlook. It will smoothen the domestic supplies. Moreover, the expected political stability and stable exchange rate would help achieve price stability. The inflation for the month of July 2023 is expected to remain in the range of 25-27 percent. The Current Account posted a deficit of $2.6 billion for FY2023 as against a deficit of $17.5 billion last year, mainly due to contraction in imports. This was because of lot necessary items were banned to be imported which included machines necessary for upgradation in export-oriented sectors. This negatively hampered the exports and no significant growth in exports. Exports on fob declined by 14.1 percent during FY2023 and reached $27.9 billion ($32.5 billion last year). Imports on fob declined by 27.3 percent during FY2023 and reached $52.0 billion ($71.5 billion last year). Resultantly, the trade deficit (FY2023) reached to $24.1 billion as against $39.1 billion last year.

As per PBS, during FY2023, exports stood at $27.7 billion ($31.8 billion last year), declined by 12.7 percent. The total imports in FY2023 decreased to $55.3 billion ($80.1 billion last year), thus declined by 31.0 percent. FDI reached $1455.8 million during FY2023 ($1935.9 million last year) decreased by 24.8 percent.

Similarly, if we review the past data of imports, we will find that no doubt the import bill was minimized. But, the actual question arises that how was it minimised? If we observe the trend, we would have a glance at the fact in spite being an agricultural country food imports for the last year and the current year were almost the same with a nominal difference, whereas, a substantial difference was seen in the imports of machinery. The machinery used mainly for the export-oriented sector saw a marginal reduction. Any machinery that may cost in millions previously ordered would now be received at triple the ordering cost due to abrupt variance in exchange rate. This has hampered the industrial growth and upgradation. Same was the case in imports of raw material, and the industry had to face dire consequences of such policies. The imports of POL could have been curbed and alternative energy solutions would have been opted. Adoption of solar options would have been encouraged for both industrial and domestic sectors.

With an interest rate of 22pc and Sales Tax of 18pc the environment of Pakistan is no more business friendly. This has not only discouraged the local business to move towards exports, but the export figures plunging everyday will definitely discourage exporters. This speaks a lot for the priorities of our nation for itself. Our priorities have shifted. The latest incident of blasphemy where a church was burn down in ashes is a clear projection of our nation’s mindset.

Today, all we can hope is whosoever forms the new government is capable enough of averting the current dire situation, be it economically or politically. Corruption, bad governance, education and population are four big vices that we need to fix. This is a need of the hour that we rise above the political differences and strive together as a nation to take Pakistan out of troubled waters. There is a need of concurrent structural reforms to further improve economic conditions. Political stability should be the foremost priority, as it results in evaporating the trust of investors and their faith in Pakistani markets. We have it whatever it takes.

Reforms should be introduced gradually to allow for adjustments and refinements over time. This can help reduce disruptions and resistance to changes. Tax mechanism at the same time should be made transparent in order to make it more effective.