Interfaith harmony conference on 30th

ISLAMABAD: An interfaith harmony conference will be held her on August 30 Matters related to attacks on religious places, desecration of holy scriptures and issues related to the safety of minorities and interfaith harmony will be discussed in the moot. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aniq Ahmed will preside over the conference. During his meeting with the management of International Interfaith Harmony Council, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi said that the recent attack on the Christian community in Jaranwalla was an organized attempt by Pakistan’s foes to bring a bad name to the country. Ashrafi said initial investigations had shown India’s hands in the mayhem to deflect international attention from the inhumane treatment of minorities in India. The Janarawalla incident, he elaborated, was part of a wider plan under which two more incidents were arranged in Sargodha and Sialkot. “Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies have successfully foiled the attempts. All of Pakistan’s Muslims and Christians stand shoulder to shoulder and have resolved to frustrate every evil design and plan to disrupt unity between the communities.” Ashrafi welcomed the Danish government’s legislation against the Quran’s desecration. The Christian community, he explained, upholds the sanctity of the Quran since it gives a detailed account of the Prophet Jesus and Hazrat Marium.