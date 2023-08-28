Residents demand roads and bridges in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: The residents here on Sunday asked the government to build roads and bridges in the remote Battagram district to facilitate the local population, particularly the school children.

It may be mentioned that eight people, mostly students, got stuck on a cable car dangling hundreds of feet above the ground when its wires snapped. The cable car was seized while its owner and operator were arrested on the charges of negligence.

They were finally rescued after an hour’s long operation in which the local volunteers, and the military helicopters took part. The students, who were rescued from the chairlift, were invited to the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

However, nobody has bothered to take into account the sufferings the local people had to go through on a daily basis to for want of the road infrastructure and bridges. Ali Asghar Khan, a headmaster of Government High School, Batangi, said that most of the students dropped out because of the long distance they had to cover on foot due to the lack of proper roads.

The students said that they could arrive at school in 15 minutes through the chairlift but now the system had been shut down so now it would take one and a half hours to get to school. They said that there used to be a bridge that had broken down.

The local people said using the chairlift was the only option for them to take a patient to hospital as it took hours to travel through the mountains lacking proper roads.

There is a hospital in the area. In the chairlift, the patient was transported to Batangi village in three minutes, but now it takes two hours. The relatives have to carry the patient on a bed while walking on foot. There are no bridges or roads to connect the villages in the remote Battagram. Officials said they were aware of the problems and were trying to find a solution.