Lakki residents seek insecticide nets for malaria prevention

LAKKI MARWAT: Residents of Lakki Marwat district have called upon the Health Department and partner organisations to provide them with insecticide mosquito nets to safeguard them from malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Speaking to The News here on Sunday, several residents said that as cases of malaria surged in urban and rural areas, the nets were being considered essential for protection.Noman, a malaria sufferer, highlighted the demand for insecticide-treated nets due to the alarming increase in malaria cases in Lakki Marwat district.

He said that the insecticide-treated nets were the only effective tools to kill mosquitos at homes.

Another citizen said that the malaria incidence case rate was enough to prove that the disease prevailed in several parts of the district, posing a serious threat to the health and lives of locals, especially children and pregnant women.

“The prevalence of the mosquito-borne disease can be judged from the fact that there is hardly a house where a malaria-hit patient is not present,” he added.

Local residents urged the health authorities to speed up the process of provision of mosquito killer nets to citizens. Besides aggravating the situation, any further delay in this regard can also invite the anger of people, especially thousands of those suffering from the disease, they claimed.

According to statistics compiled by the Health Department, a total of 8611 malaria cases were reported during the first six months (Jan-June) of this year.The officials blamed the increasing cases on rain-induced flooding, incomplete treatment, and people’s failure to adopt precautionary measures against the disease.

However, residents said that malaria incidence had increased both in urban and rural areas due to the non-provision of long-lasting insecticide nets to citizens by the health department.They said that people were also unaware of the effective use of nets and the usefulness of adherence to preventions.

Frontier Primary Healthcare district coordinator Azmat Ali Shah said that his organisation, with support of the Health Department, would soon launch a door-to-door survey to collect data on individuals for provision of insecticide treated nets to them.

“Along with the provision of nets, the organisation will arrange awareness sessions for the general public on their effective use at homes,” he added. He said that people would also be sensitised about the usefulness of preventive steps against malaria.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Abdul Gul assured free diagnostic and treatment services for malaria patients at health facilities. He emphasised collaborative efforts, including fumigation in malaria hotspots and widespread distribution of mosquito nets throughout the district.