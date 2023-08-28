Inflated electricity bills & inflation: PkMAP suggests measures to provide relief to masses

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on Sunday asked the government to withdraw the perks and privileges of bureaucracy in addition to abolishing subsidies.

In a statement, PkMAP central Information Secretary Talimand Khan said the people were already grappling with skyrocketing inflation in the wake of record depreciations in the value of the Pakistani rupee so paying the inflated electricity bills was beyond their financial ability.

He said currently the monthly income of lower and middle-class income groups was insufficient to pay the utilities bills.

The PKMAP leader said the present economic meltdown and skyrocketing inflation had created unrest and caused anger among the people, asking the rulers to take steps to provide relief to them before the situation took a turn for the worse.

Urging the rulers to take urgent steps to mitigate the sufferings of the people, Talimand Khan said the current political and economic crises were not brought about by natural disasters rather these were the outcome of the interference from the undemocratic forces over the last than seven decades. He called for 30 percent cut in the state expenses so that the resources could be channelized for the welfare of people.