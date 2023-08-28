Minorities worship places needs conveyed to mayor

PESHAWAR: The minorities’ leaders on Sunday took up with City Mayor Zubair Ali the infrastructural needs of their places of worship. The mayor assured the delegation to visit these places to get first-hand information about the needs. Zubair Ali said CCTV cameras installation, clean drinking water, solarization and proper drainage system would be ensured at these places. The head Capital Metropolitan Government said that minorities would be provided their rights. He assured them that the government would provide them proper security.

The mayor said Islam ensures proper protection to the worship places and lives of the minorities.He said any attack on the religious places of any religion was against the teachings of Islam.Zubair Ali said the recent Jaranwala incident was painful.