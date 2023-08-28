Drug pushers arrested

MARDAN: Police arrested two drug peddlers and also recovered contraband items from them in Lundkhwar area on Sunday. A police spokesman said that Lundkhwar Police Station personnel arrested two accused, Asif and Khalid Ahmed, and recovered one Kalashnikov, several cartridges and 985 grams of hashish from them.Meanwhile, District Police Officer Najibur Rahman Bugvi visited various departments and mess of the Mardan Police Lines to review the arrangements and made a detailed inspection.