Youth termed asset to Pakistan

LANDIKOTAL: A three-day Young Leaders Parliamentarian Conference concluded in Nathia Gali, with the participation of 50 youths from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Khyber district.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest, while former secretary of Local Government Sayed Zaheerul Islam was also in attendance.

The primary aim of the Youth Parliamentarians Conference was to motivate young individuals and equip them with skills to become future leaders.

During his address, Mirza Muhammad Afridi emphasised that the youth played a pivotal role in bringing about positive and healthy changes in society.

He stated that the youth were a valuable asset to Pakistan and should collectively work towards the betterment of the nation.

Mirza Afridi highlighted that approximately 60 percent of the population comprises young people who should contribute to building a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.He added that nations thrive and excel when they discourage negative mindsets.

He urged every citizen to work beyond their political affiliations and schools of thought so that they can compete globally.Commending the young leader parliamentarians for their efforts towards strengthening democracy in Pakistan, Mirza Afridi expressed his desire to join their ranks and further their cause.

In his speech, Sayed Zaheerul Islam stressed that the youth must develop confidence to tackle challenges as they represent the hope for a brighter Pakistan.

The event concluded with the distribution of shields and certificates to the participants. Young Leaders Parliamentarians President Naveed Ahmad Khan, Youth Governor Wahid Khan, and Youth Chief Minister Samiullah extended their gratitude to the chief guest and all the participants.